Lang Lang Seattle performance

Classical music pianist Lang Lang played at Benaroya Hall on Oct. 9 for a one-night-only concert with the Seattle Symphony. Over 2,300 people attended.

Heralded by the New York Times as “the hottest artist on the classical music planet,” Lang Lang performed an evening recital of classical masterworks, including Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 2 and Mozart’s Symphony No. 41, “Jupiter.”

Lang Lang started playing the piano at age 3, and gave his first public recital before the age of 5.