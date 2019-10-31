ISRD annual election

The 2019 International Special Review District (ISRD) Board election will be held on Nov. 19, from 11 a.m.–6 p.m. at the Bush Hotel in the plaza-level meeting room.

Three board positions are up for election: Position 1 for a Business Owner, Property Owner or Employee, and Positions 2 and 4 for Resident, Tenant, Community Participant.

Nominations closed on Oct. 22 and seven candidates were nominated.

Position 1 for a Business Owner, Property Owner or Employee: Tuyen Than, Russ Williams, and Tanya Woo.

Position 2 for Resident, Tenant, Community Participant: Lizzy Baskerville and Matt Chan.

Position 4 for Resident, Tenant, Community Participant: M. Faye Hong and Henry Liu.

In 1973, the ISRD Board was created to preserve, protect, and enhance the cultural, economic, and historical qualities of the Chinatown-International District.

The Board is made up of seven members—five elected by the Chinatown-International District community and two appointed by the mayor.

To learn more about the election and the ISRD, visit seattle.gov/neighborhoods/preservation/id.htm.