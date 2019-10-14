Aegis Gardens holds singing competition

More than 100 people attended the first ever “Voice of Aegis”—a Chinese singing competition, held by Aegis Gardens Newcastle on Sept. 28.

The Rong Rong Chinese Folk Choir of Seattle, Seattle Chinese Chorus, Seattle Chinese Arts Group, and Hwa Sheng Chinese Opera Club, along with local soloists and opera singers, formed four teams for the competition.

Each team performed an original 12-minute program.

The Most Memorable Award was given to the Eagle team, the Most Inspirational Award to the Koi Fish team, the Most Creative Award to the Elephant team, and the Most Popular Award to the Dragon team.

This year’s event was such a hit, Aegis Gardens says it plans to establish an annual tradition.