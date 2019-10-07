Abejuela becomes Virginia’s first Asian American female judge

On Sept. 27, Maha-Rebekah Abejuela, a former prosecutor, became the first Asian American woman to be a judge in Virginia.

The daughter of Filipino immigrants. Abejuela was motivated to pursue this career path after watching juvenile court judges at work up close.

Abejuela has worked for the Legal Services of Northern Virginia and the Potomac Legal Aid Society, focusing on foreclosures and domestic violence-related family law cases. She graduated from Villanova’s law school and earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia.