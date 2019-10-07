7th annual API Candidate Forum

The 7th Annual Asian/Pacific Islander Candidate Forum hosted candidates for election races for King County Council, Port of Seattle Commissioner, and Seattle School Board on Oct. 9 at the International District/Chinatown Community Center.

Chinese Information Service Center Executive Director Michael Itti moderated, along with other organizers such as APACE Votes and the International Community Health Center.

The first half of the forum prioritized persons whose primary language is not English and interpreters were on hand.

The purpose of the forum is to ensure that candidates understand the needs of AAPI communities, and to give them the opportunity to hear candidate platforms.

Read our special election issue next week.