Waterfront shuttle service extended through October

SEATTLE — The popular Free Waterfront Shuttle will continue daily service through Oct. 31.

The service was originally scheduled to end on Labor Day. Additional funding will keep the daily service running, making it easy to get around Seattle’s waterfront.

Since it started in July 2018, the free service has provided more than 330,000 rides to tourists and locals visiting Seattle’s waterfront, Pioneer Square, and downtown’s retail core.

The shuttle currently operates seven days a week, running weekdays from 6 a.m.–8 p.m. and on weekends from 10 a.m.–8 p.m. The service is provided by the WSDOT-funded DowntownSeattleParking.com program and is managed by Commute Seattle and the Downtown Seattle Association.

To learn more or find a shuttle stop visit, DowntownSeattleParking.com/Shuttle.