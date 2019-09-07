Spa worker arrested, charged with prostitution

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A spa worker is facing prostitution charges after being arrested for attempting to exchange sexual acts for money with an undercover detective.

Jing Li, 40, was arrested by Lee County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit deputies after they received reports of possible human trafficking and prostitution at Lavender Oil Spa.

An undercover detective went into Lavender Oil Spa just after 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 21 and was greeted by Jing Li. The detective asked for a massage, and Li told him it would cost $50.

Once the detective paid, Li began to give him a back massage in one of the massage rooms. Li then told the detective to turn over onto his back, and once he had, she held up her fist and began moving it up and down while pointing to the detective’s genital area, according to the police report.

The detective agreed, and Li told him it would cost an extra $40. He gave Li the money, and right before she began performing the act, the detective signaled for the waiting members of the Narcotics Unit to come into the spa, where Li was arrested.