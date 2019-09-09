Northwest Asian Weekly

Singapore Airlines launches service at Sea-Tac Airport

From left: Campbell Wilson, SVP Sales & Marketing, Singapore Airlines; Lance Lyttle, Sea-Tac Managing Director; Sek Eng Lee, Regional VP Americas, Singapore Airlines – flanked on both sides by Singapore Airlines Flight Attendents.​ (Photo provided by Port of Seattle)

Singapore Airlines debuted its nonstop service between Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Singapore on Sept. 3 with a ribbon cutting and a lion dance. The inaugural flight departed with a turret salute.

The flights will depart three times a week from Sea-Tac and will expand to four days a week in October. The route is Sea-Tac’s first to Southeast Asia, and is also the longest nonstop flight from Sea-Tac.

Photo provided by Port of Seattle

Singapore Airlines codeshares with Alaska Airlines. Mileage Plan members will be able to earn miles on Singapore’s Seattle flights.

