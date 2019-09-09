Rocky Fong is one of PSBJ’s 40 Under 40

Rocky Fong, vice president of Corporate Social Responsibility at U.S. Bank, was recently selected as a recipient of the Puget Sound Business Journal (PSBJ)’s 40 Under 40 award for 2019.

Born and raised in Hong Kong, Fong began his career in the banking and financial services industry in 2004. He is currently chapter president of the U.S. Bank Seattle Asian Heritage Business Resource Group board, and he serves on the board for Chinese Information Service Center.

Other Asian American Pacific Islanders honored include state Sen. Joe Nguyen, Akira Matsuno of Lyell Immunopharma, Tina Tran Neville of Lana Learn, Srilata Remala of Maternal Coalition, and Joe Trieu of Evergreen Beauty College.