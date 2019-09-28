Murder trial of Chinese American real estate scion to begin

By DAISY NGUYEN

Associated Press

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Opening arguments were scheduled on Sept. 23 in the trial of a Chinese real estate heiress charged with the 2016 murder of her children’s father.

Prosecutors say Tiffany Li orchestrated the killing of Keith Green, 27, when she fell for another man and feared she would lose custody over her children. Li’s boyfriend Kaveh Bayat is also charged in the murder.

Li’s family made a fortune in real estate construction in China and she posted an astonishing $35 million bail that has allowed her to stay in her San Francisco Bay Area mansion pending trial.

Green and Li met around 2009—he was a high school football star from a blue-collar neighborhood while Li was rich and educated.

Green’s body was found along a dirt road north of San Francisco nearly two weeks after he had been last seen meeting with Li to discuss custody of their children.