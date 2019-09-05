The Mid-Autumn Festival is a celebration that begins on the 15th day of the 8th month on the Chinese lunar calendar. It’s also known as the Moon Festival, as at that time of the year, the moon is at its roundest and brightest. This year, it will be observed from Sept. 13–15. The moon cake is the special food of this festival. The moon cakes are round, symbolizing the reunion of a family. People present moon cakes, which comes in various flavors, to relatives and friends to demonstrate that they wish them a long and happy life.

