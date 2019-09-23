Northwest Asian Weekly

Mark Okazaki retirement party

Vicki Asakura (left) and Mark Okazaki (right) (Photo by George Liu)

Approximately 100 people attended a retirement party for Mark Okazaki on Sept. 13 at Neighborhood House High Point Center. That day was also his last day as Neighborhood House executive director.

Former King County executive Ron Sims was among the guests, along with former colleagues, who gave speeches.

Under Okazaki’s leadership, Neighborhood House quadrupled its budget from $5 million to $20 million, bringing services to some of King County’s most isolated residents and underserved communities.

