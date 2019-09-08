Man arrested at Singapore airport

A man has been arrested at Singapore’s Changi Airport for misusing a boarding pass. He bought a plane ticket just so he could accompany his wife to the gate and wave goodbye to her as she boarded her flight.

Singapore Police said the man, 27, had a boarding pass that allowed him access to the airport’s transit area so he could send his wife off, but he had no intention of leaving the country.

By law, anyone with a boarding pass who accesses the transit area past security should only be there if they intend to travel.

“The Police would like to remind all passengers that the transit areas of Changi Airport are gazetted as Protected Places,” Singapore Police said in a statement on Facebook.

“Passengers who enter the transit areas with a boarding pass should only be there for the purpose of travelling to their next destinations. Those who misuse their boarding pass to enter into the transit areas, with no intention to proceed to their next destinations, are liable for an offence under the Infrastructure Protection Act.”

The offender may be prosecuted in court and fined up to S$20,000 (US$14,300) or imprisoned for up to two years. Police said it was the 33rd time this year a person had been arrested at Changi for misusing a boarding pass.