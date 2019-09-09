ICHS receives national awards for high quality care

International Community Health Services (ICHS) is among 26 community health centers in Washington state to receive federal awards totaling over $3 million from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

HRSA has named ICHS a Health Center Quality Leader every year since 2014, and a National Quality Leader in 2014, 2015, 2017, and 2018.

“ICHS and health centers across the nation are at the forefront of addressing the public need for affordable care, as well as acute challenges such as the opioid epidemic,” said Teresita Batayola, ICHS CEO. “These awards will help ICHS continue to meet emerging health care needs and advance the wellness of our communities.”