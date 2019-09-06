Hong Kong protest in Bellevue

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

The group SEArious for Hong Kong held a silent protest in downtown Bellevue on Sept. 1 in response to an Aug. 31 incident in Hong Kong.

The South China Morning Post reported that members of the police, Special Tactical Squad, known as the Raptors, stormed into Prince Edward station and beat protesters on a train.

Protesters and their supporters accused police of beating commuters indiscriminately, but police said they were going after radicals who had changed their clothes and were pretending to be passengers.

Mass Transit Railway of Hong Kong reported that protesters were vandalizing the premises and fighting with passengers.

Sixty-three people were arrested.

SEArious for Hong Kong said there were 70 people at the Bellevue protest.