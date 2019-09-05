Eric Lin “a danger to the community”

SEATTLE — A Maryland man charged with making terrorism-related threats against Latinos was “ordered detained as both a flight risk and a danger to the community,” U.S. Attorney’s Office Public Affairs Officer Emily Langlie told the Northwest Asian Weekly on Sept. 3.

Eric Lin was arrested in Seattle for federal charges last month.

The FBI was first alerted to Lin’s threats in July by the Miami Police Department. Lin is accused of sending messages via Facebook between May and August to a Hispanic woman he knows, threatening her and her family, expressing support for Adolf Hitler, and calling for the extermination of Spanish-speaking people and other ethnic groups.

Lin was arrested on Aug. 16 in Seattle on the federal charges filed in Miami.