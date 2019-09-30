Chinese American WWII Veterans Congressional Gold Medal design

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC) held a public meeting on Sept. 18 to review designs for Congressional Gold Medals honoring Chinese American Veterans of World War II.

The proposed design on one side depicts several Chinese American servicemen and a nurse, representing all U.S. service branches in WWII and highlighting that they fought in every theater with honor.

The reverse side the CCAC chose to recommend features an Iowa class battleship, an M4 Sherman tank, and a P-40 Warhawk from the Flying Tigers, showcased in front of a WWII-era American flag.