2019 AMOCAT Arts Award winners

The Tacoma Arts Commission has announced this year’s AMOCAT Arts Award winners, and Aya Hashiguchi Clark and Randy Clark won the Community Outreach by an Individual Award.

The Clarks founded Dukesbay Productions in 2011 with the goal of producing more culturally and racially diverse theater in Tacoma. Presenting plays that are a mixture of original scripts and established and published scripts, Dukesbay casts their productions with a special eye for actors of color. In 2013, the Clarks built the Dukesbay Theater, a 40-seat venue in the Merlino Arts Center.

The awardees will be honored at Kaleidoscope, the annual Tacoma Arts Month opening party, on Oct. 2.