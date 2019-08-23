Vandalism arrest

By Staff

Police have arrested a man who was spotted breaking windows in the Chinatown International District (C-ID) on the 500 block of 5th Avenue South on Aug. 9.

As officers arrived on scene, eyewitnesses told dispatchers that the man caught a ride on a pedicab. Sgt. David Adams spotted a pedicab driver who told him the man threatened to stab him, causing the driver to pick up a piece of cement in an effort to defend himself. The driver said the suspect ran away but officers arrested him a block away.

The man, 58, was booked into King County Jail for investigation of property damage as well as harassment.

There have been a string of vandalism incidents involving someone breaking glass windows and doors at C-ID businesses in the past month and a half.

When asked if this arrest was related, Seattle police spokesman Patrick Michaud told the Northwest Asian Weekly, “While the incidents do appear similar, the other cases are still under investigation. Once detectives have evidence back from the crime lab, we will be able to say for sure if they are in fact linked.”

