Trump mimics Asian accents at fundraiser

President Trump is facing backlash for mocking South Korean and Japanese officials with faux Asian accents on Aug. 9, according to the New York Post.

At fundraising events in the Hamptons for his 2020 campaign, Trump mocked South Korean leader Moon Jae-in’s accent when “describing how he caved in to Trump’s tough negotiations,” the New York Post wrote.

He also imitated Shinzo Abe with a fake Japanese accent when discussing their conversations over trade tariffs. According to the Rolling Stone, Trump “wasn’t done being politically incorrect or offensive.” He continued to speak about his fascination with Abe’s father, who was a kamikaze pilot. He asked Abe if the pilots were inebriated or drugged—Abe said no, they just love their country.

“Imagine they get in a plane with half a tank of gas and fly into steel ships just for the love of their country!” said Trump.

Trump has mimicked Asian accents before. In February, he used an Asian accent when talking about Xi Jinping, the president of China, which also provoked outrage. And in 2015, he used a similar accent talking about dealing with Asian business partners.

Neither Trump nor the White House have commented on the most recent situation.