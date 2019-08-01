Travel packing tips from Alaska Airlines

1. First decide if it would be easier to check a bag, even if it is free. Ask yourself, “Do I really need to carry on?” There are strong reasons why checking your bag might make more sense when you fly Alaska Airlines.

Your first checked bag is always free with your Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® card, for you and up to six other people in the same reservation.

Our 20-minute baggage service guarantee means we guarantee we’ll have your luggage back in your hands within 20 minutes of your flight’s arrival at the gate—or we’ll pay up, to the tune of 2,500 Mileage Plan miles or a voucher for $25 off a future flight.

2. Make sure your bag meets carry-on size limits. Alaska’s maximum allowed carry-on dimensions will be slightly smaller to better align with our codeshare partners and other major U.S. carriers, so you can more easily transfer among airlines without running into a snag with your bag.

3. Make sure you can lift your carry-on bag. A good rule of thumb is to give it the old “refrigerator test” before you leave home: see if you can place your packed suitcase on top of your refrigerator without assistance or pain. If so, you’re ready to fly.

4. Our fashion designer and partner Luly Yang travels all over the world and has offered up some travel essentials (https://blog.alaskaair.com/travel-tips/lulys-travel-must-haves/) for a great flight. Our favorite is to travel with a super cozy shawl, like the Luly luxe shawl. It doubles as a blanket or pillow and even dresses up an outfit for a dinner party.

5. Keep travel fun. Before you board, download the Gogo Entertainment app to access 500 free movies and shows, including recently released blockbuster hits, directly from your device.

6. Be sure to arrive early if you’re checking a bag; we have a 45 minute cut-off to receive and get your bag loaded to the right plane.

To avoid loss of luggage:

Make sure to label your bag and that your name, cell phone, and the name of your final destination are listed inside the bag, to help us get the bag to you.