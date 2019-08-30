Suspect arrested in ID street robbery

A 50-year-old man is in custody following a street robbery in the International District.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 24, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a man assaulting another man on the street in the 600 block of 5th Avenue South. Officers arrived and saw the suspect running down the street. Officers located the 44-year-old victim, who told them the man assaulted him and stole his cell phone. The victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center for further treatment.

Officers arrested the suspect a few blocks away and booked him into the King County Jail.