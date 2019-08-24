Steve Chan stabbed on college campus — Police looking for suspect

FULLERTON, Calif.—Police are looking for a man who stabbed a retired administrator of California State University, Fullerton.

The victim, 57-year-old Steven Shek Keung Chan, was found with several stab wounds in a parking lot on campus just before 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 20. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect is described as an Asian man with black hair in his mid 20’s. Police said he wore a black windbreaker and black pants at the time of the attack.

During the course of the investigation, a backpack, believed to have been left by the suspect, was located underneath the Chan’s vehicle. Inside the backpack, police found an incendiary device, along with numerous items that were consistent with a kidnapping attempt or plot, including zip ties, wigs, and other disguise materials, as well as a knife (that was not used in the homicide).

Investigators believe that Chan was specifically targeted in this attack.

Chan recently returned as a special consultant after retiring as director of budget and finance and student services for extended education in 2017, the Los Angeles Times reported.

In a letter to students, faculty and staff, university President Framroze Virjee called the attack “tragic and senseless.”