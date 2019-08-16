Shots fired in CID

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting near 7th Avenue South and South Weller in the International District (ID) on Aug. 12.

In an email to the Chinatown International District Business Improvement Area, SPD Officer Carry Godeke said there were 911 calls of shots fired at around 2:05 a.m. on Aug. 12.

“Over a dozen officers responded, and collected shell casings near Canton Alley and South Weller,” said Godeke.

Police have requested footage from surveillance cameras near that intersection.

Godeke said the suspect vehicle, a silver sedan, fled south on 7th at Lane Street.

Nobody was hurt.