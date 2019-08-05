Shannon Gee wins diversity award

The general manager at Seattle Channel, Shannon Gee, accepted the Jewell Ryan-White Award for Cultural Diversity at the Alliance for Community Media’s annual conference in Portland, Ore., on July 11.

The award recognizes outstanding efforts to create culturally diverse and/or non-mainstream community involvement in the field of community media.

“The community media model provides a unique opportunity to serve the public. It allows us to tell hyperlocal stories and show how the underserved and often unheard or misheard are historians, innovators, and experts in our communities’ narratives,” said Gee.

Gee joined Seattle Channel in 2005 and launched “Community Stories,” which has since been honored with more than 35 Northwest Emmy nominations and the 2015 Kaleidoscope Award.