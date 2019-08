In celebration of Seafair’s 70th Anniversary and Seattle Fleet Week, the Seattle Rotary Club showcased U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Yvette Davids on July 31. She shared her journey from participating in Seafair Fleet Week in 1997 as an ensign, to now commanding a Pacific Northwest-based Carrier Strike Group.

Former Seafair royalty and former first lady Mona Locke was also on hand. Rotarians were invited to a VIP tour of the U.S. Navy vessels.