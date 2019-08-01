Predictions and advice for the week of August 3 – 9, 2019

Rat — Are you under pressure to do more than your fair share? If a line is crossed, you need to speak up.

Ox — You are now in a position to provide what was once denied to you. The reversal of fortune is indeed a cause for celebration.

Tiger — Having trouble gaining traction on a new project? Don’t put too much pressure on yourself at the beginning, the momentum should pick up soon as you get more involved.

Rabbit —Struggling to express how you are feeling lately? Start by being honest with yourself first and foremost.

Dragon — A lengthy lecture is a good way to lose someone’s attention. If you are trying to convey a simple message, be clear and concise.

Snake — Attempting to continue something that was started by someone else? Rather than worrying about doing it exactly the same way, find a style that is better suited to you.

Horse — You tend to shun the well-worn path in favor of blazing your own trail. As long as the results continue to be positive, there is no reason to stop.

Goat — The best selection is available to those who come early. Some options may no longer be around if you show up too late.

Monkey — Have you been pursuing an idea for so long that you have forgotten what initiated it? Ask yourself whether it is worth continuing.

Rooster — A lively debate has convinced you to do a little more research. Doing so should uncover some interesting facts.

Dog — Are you already thinking about the sequel before the first part is done? Don’t get too far ahead of yourself.

Pig — Although you are confident of who is on board, it is still worth checking in every now and then to avoid surprises.