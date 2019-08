Have you noticed something new at Hing Hay Park? There’s a piano there now as part of the annual Piano in the Parks event—a public art and music event series that invites community engagement.

Carlos Zoleta will perform on Aug. 10 from noon to 1 p.m. at Hing Hay Park.

The pianos are placed in parks across the city of Seattle—each is painted and decorated by a local artist from each of the neighborhoods involved.

The general public is invited to tinker around on the pianos.