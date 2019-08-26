Paper Tigers filming

We got a glimpse of filming on Aug. 16 in Seattle’s Chinatown, of the independent movie, “Paper Tigers.”

Last year, The Paper Tigers’ team ran a Kickstarter campaign that raised $124,000 to finance the movie.

Writer and director Bao Tran, and producers Al’n Duong and Daniel Gildark, have ties to Seattle, along with other members of the film crew.

The movie is about a dead-beat dad, an insurance scammer, and an MMA coach who find themselves in the middle of a gang war when they must avenge their Kung Fu master’s death.

To learn more or support The Paper Tigers movie, visit thepapertigersmovie.com.