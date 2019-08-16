Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, others, are new owners of Sounders FC

By Staff

In a major club announcement on Aug. 13, Seattle Sounders FC unveiled 11 new families that are joining the club’s Ownership Group.

All 11 families have direct ties to Seattle. They include several families representing Microsoft’s present and past: Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella and his wife Anu Nadella, Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood and her husband Max Kleinman, Corporate Vice President of Experiences and Devices Joe Belfiore and his wife Kristina Belfiore, as well as former Microsoft senior executive Soma Somasegar and his wife Akila Somasegar. Chief Product Officer at Twilio and former Amazon/Google/Microsoft executive Chee Chew comes to the club alongside wife Christine Chew, President of the Bellevue School Board.

The driving force of this new ownership group are former Microsoft executive Terry Myerson and his wife Katie Myerson. The other families include music icon Ciara and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Seattle-bred hip hop superstar Macklemore and his wife Tricia Davis, FOX Sports executive David Nathanson and his wife Sabina Nathanson, Goldman Sachs executive Mark Agne and his wife Tomoko, and Brian McAndrews, the previous CEO of Pandora, and his wife Elise Holschuh.

This new group of partners joins Sounders FC’s existing Ownership contingent of Adrian Hanauer, Drew Carey, and Jody Allen.

Hanauer said, “We are doubling down on this community and growing our local roots even deeper. Sounders FC was born right here in Seattle, and for more than 40 years, the club has forged a meaningful legacy that is deep and far-reaching. Today’s news is a testament to what our community has accomplished, as 11 new families have joined with the broader Sounders family as fans and invested stewards of our club.”

