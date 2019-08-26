Michelle Cheng joins Frye Art Museum

The Frye Art Museum announced on Aug. 14 its appointment of Michelle Cheng to the newly created role of Director of Education and Community Partnerships.

Prior to joining the Frye, Cheng worked on an award-winning education team at Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum as the manager of Integration-Level Education Programs.

“The Frye offers such a variety of ways for people of different backgrounds and interests to engage in and connect with art and its transformative power,” says Cheng. “I am looking forward to joining the community here in Seattle, working on projects with, by, and for diverse voices.”

Cheng holds a B.A. in Art History and Comparative Literature from Binghamton University and an M.A. in Art + Design Education from Rhode Island School of Design.