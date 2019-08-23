Lt. Gov. Habib to climb Kilimanjaro

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Washington’s Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib will be making a personal trip to the highest point in Africa—the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro.

He will be making the most of his climb by raising donations for Boundless Washington, an outdoor leadership development program for young people with physical and sensory disabilities in Washington State. Habib has been blind since a very young age.

Created through a partnership between the Office of the Lt. Governor and the Association of Washington Generals, Boundless Washington is set to launch this winter. The two-year program consists of six major expeditions each year throughout the state in which students take part in hiking, camping, skiing, and other outdoor activities.

You can support the program by sponsoring Habib’s Kilimanjaro climb at boundlesswa.org/new-page. Boundless Washington said 100 percent of your fully tax-deductible donation will go to the program.