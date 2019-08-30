Keiro NW leadership change — Board President Tomio Moriguchi steps down

By Staff

Keiro Northwest announced on Aug. 26 that co-founder Tomio Moriguchi was asked to step down from the board of directors and his role as president, effective Aug. 22. The former Uwajimaya CEO was named board president in December 2018.

CEO Bridgette Takeuchi wrote in a statement to update the community, “Given the unforeseen turnover within the board of directors this year, it is our goal to work toward a more stable, consistent overarching leadership so that it supports our needs in a uniform manner.”

The statement also said Frank Fukui, Dale Kaku, Sue Taoka, and Vicki Toyohara Mukai have resigned from their board positions.

“The board is very grateful for everyone’s service and their contributions to Keiro Northwest and the community,” Takeuchi wrote. “The interim board president is Ted Tomita. Ted, along with the rest of the remaining board members, will help me lead these efforts as we work toward a successful end result.”

Takeuchi said she is “quite excited about the possibilities that we’re uncovering,” as the leadership team works to guide Keiro’s future.

There are only four residents remaining at Keiro’s nursing home. Takeuchi also said, “We are working with the family, who owns the land at Nikkei Manor, to ensure that we will be able to continue our assisted living services at our current location.”

If you are interested in seeking a role on the board, email askKNW@keironw.org.