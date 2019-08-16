Kamala Harris wins endorsement from Iowa Asian-Latino coalition

The Iowa Asian and Latino Coalition announced its endorsement of Kamala Harris for U.S. President on Aug. 12. The coalition is a key organizing body in the Iowa caucuses, holding events for candidates and members of the public. The coalition spent the last year meeting with more than a dozen candidates and voted to support Harris.

Coalition Chair Prakash Kopparapu said, “She has the strength and the personality to take on Donald Trump on the debate stage.”

In response, Harris said, “I am honored to receive the endorsement of the Asian and Latino Coalition. During this campaign, I’ve been lucky to have the chance to spend time with leadership and get to know members of the coalition. Their mission and values of equality and justice are the same values I am fighting for in this campaign.”

The coalition was formed three years ago and boasts 400 members across the state. Iowa’s Latinos and Asians make up a population of under 300,000 residents or less than 10 percent of the state’s population.

Harris was the first South Asian American and second Black woman elected to the United States Senate.