John Lee is a LA City Councilman-elect

LOS ANGELES—For the first time ever, the Los Angeles City Council will likely have two Asian Americans serving at the same time.

Longtime council aide John Lee was recognized by the city council on Aug. 14 as the Councilman-elect for northwestern San Fernando Valley’s 12th District seat following a special election against Loraine Lundquist.

“This has been an interesting four months, and now that the campaigning is over, I’m ready to get down here and start the work,” Lee said in the Council Chamber.

Lee was the chief of staff to the last councilman, Mitchell Englander, and he is the third Asian American and the second Korean American to ever be elected to the Los Angeles City Council.

David Ryu, a Democrat and Korean American, also serves on the city council.

Although the race is nonpartisan, District 12— an area that includes Chatsworth, Northridge, Porter Ranch, Granada Hills and West Hills —has traditionally leaned Republican.

Lee is a Republican.