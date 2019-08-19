Jason Yunlong Liu back at HNTB

Jason Yunlong Liu returned to HNTB Corporation as senior technical advisor in the Seattle tunnel ventilation and fire life safety engineering group.

Liu previously worked with HNTB on Seattle-area projects between 2011-2016. He has more than 20 years of experience in the industry.

As part of his contributions to Washington State Department of Transportation’s Alaskan Way Viaduct Replacement Program, Liu was responsible for the detailed design of the SR 99 road tunnel ventilation and fire engineering, including analysis for fire-life safety, and performance analysis for the structural fire durability of the two-mile tunnel in downtown Seattle.

Liu was a post-doctoral fellow in mechanical engineering at the University of Hawai’i at Manoa. He holds a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from Tsinghua University, as well as both a Master of Science and a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering.