First Asian-born player in Tennis Hall of Fame

Li Na has broken new ground at the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

On July 20, the 37-year-old former Chinese star became the first Asian-born player to be inducted.

She was enshrined during a lengthy on-court ceremony that followed the Hall of Fame Open semifinals.

Li became the first Asian to win a Grand Slam tournament, capturing the 2011 French Open in a final that was watched by an estimated 116 million people in her country.

“I started at about 8 years old, but I hated tennis,” she told the crowd. “Not bad, at least I’m standing here right now.”

She also captured the 2014 Australian Open after being runner-up twice.