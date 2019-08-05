Expedia exec Aman Bhutani leaving

The president for Brand Expedia Group, Aman Bhutani, is leaving the company after nine years to pursue another opportunity, according to reports, amid changes in company executive ranks and change in reporting responsibilities.

“We are so grateful for Aman’s contribution to Expedia Group and wish him well in his new endeavor,” said Mark Okerstrom, Expedia Group CEO and president, in an emailed statement.

Bhutani grew up in New Delhi, India and currently serves on the Board of Directors for the New York Times. He’s also a member of the Innovation Advisory Council for the City of Seattle.