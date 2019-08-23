Eric Lin jailed for threats against Florida Hispanics

Northwest Asian Weekly

MIAMI (AP) — A Maryland man is jailed in Seattle after the FBI said he made a series of social media threats against Hispanics in the Miami area.

Court records show 35-year-old Eric Lin had an initial court hearing on Aug. 19 in Seattle federal court on a charge of interstate transmission of threatening communication. Lin has not yet entered a plea.

An FBI complaint in Miami says Lin sent messages via Facebook between May and August to a Hispanic woman he knows, threatening her and her family, expressing support for Adolf Hitler, and calling for the extermination of Spanish-speaking people and other ethnic groups.

The FBI says Lin, of Clarksburg, Maryland, was arrested on Aug. 16 in Seattle on the federal charges filed in Miami. Lin has a bail hearing next week in Seattle.

