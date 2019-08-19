Edmonds CC Foundation awards more than $345K in scholarships

The Edmonds Community College Foundation has awarded $345,800 in scholarships for the 2019-20 academic year.

One of the recipients is Ethan Chan, who spent the summer working as a waiter at a retirement home to help provide for his family after he graduated from high school.

“This gift will be put to good use as I further my education at Edmonds CC,” Chan said. “As a person coming from a family of immigrants, I am in awe at how publicly-funded institutions are willing to support and strengthen their community through scholarships and grants. With the extra support of this scholarship, I can make my goals and aspirations a reality.”

So far, 222 students have been awarded. Scholarships range from $500 to $4,500.