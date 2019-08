More than 1,000 bicyclists passed through the International District on 5th Avenue on Aug. 3, as part of the Dead Baby Bikes Downhill event that began in Capitol Hill and ended in Georgetown.

The event was organized by the Dead Baby Bikes club, with some 50 members, most of whom are or have been bike messengers.

The club originated in 1994 in a bike repair shop in Belltown, in which the previous tenant had nailed a doll to the roll-up door. Hence, Dead Baby.