CWU unveils special partnership marker

Central Washington University (CWU) held a ceremony on its Ellensburg campus on Aug. 23 to unveil a “partnership marker” with officials from Japan’s University of Shimane.

CWU and the University of Shimane have been sister-universities since 1990.

The marker is a cherry tree that was planted, at the request of Shimane officials, in the CWU Donald L. Garrity Japanese Garden, also established in 1990.

The Shimane officials visited Ellensburg along with 25 of students who are now enrolled in the WorldCat Institute, a short-term, English-language proficiency and cultural immersion program on the CWU campus.

Over the years, students from Shimane have attended CWU for up to four quarters of study in the university’s English as a Second Language program.