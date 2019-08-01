Congratulations, Ami Nguyen!

Northwest Asian Weekly

Seattle City Council candidate Ami Nguyen and husband Dan Chhan with their new daughter. Caitlyn Chhan was born on July 20, 2019 and weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces. This is the first time a council candidate has given birth during a campaign.

