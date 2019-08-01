Congratulations, Ami Nguyen! August 1, 2019 By Northwest Asian Weekly Leave a Comment Seattle City Council candidate Ami Nguyen and husband Dan Chhan with their new daughter. Caitlyn Chhan was born on July 20, 2019 and weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces. This is the first time a council candidate has given birth during a campaign. Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
