CID library vandalism

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Seattle police are investigating a string of vandalism incidents at the International District/Chinatown Branch of the Seattle Public Library.

Since mid-July, someone has thrown rocks through the library’s glass windows and doors, creating at least $6,000 in damage. There have been at least five separate incidents at the building on 713 8th Avenue South.

Supervising librarian Esperanza Stewart told the Northwest Asian Weekly that nothing has been taken from the library.

On Aug. 4, the doors and windows at other businesses were broken as well, including Uwajimaya.

Police haven’t said if they are related. “If we determine the cases are connected, we will work to add additional charges,” said Patrick Michaud, a Seattle police spokesman.

Staff can be reached at editor@nwasianweekly.com.