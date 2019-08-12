Campaigning in Chinatown

Mayor Jenny Durkan campaigned for Seattle City Council district 2 candidate Mark Solomon in Chinatown on Aug. 4. She visited Chinatown organizations, including Hop Sing Tong, Gee How Oak Tin Family Association, and the Soo Yuen Benevolent Association.

Incumbent Bruce Harrell announced he would not run for re-election earlier this year.

District 2 includes the Chinatown-International District, Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, Columbia City, and Georgetown.

Durkan was campaigning, not as mayor, but as a private citizen.