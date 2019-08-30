Bellevue honors Lawrence Lui

In August, the City of Bellevue issued a proclamation to Lawrence Lui of Cloudvue for his support to temporarily house 110 homeless men in the heart of downtown Bellevue.

Cloudvue is allowing Congregations for the Homeless to use its property at Northeast Eighth Street and 108th Avenue Northeast as a “bridge” shelter, while the current winter shelter is brought up to fire code for year-round operation.

Bellevue Mayor John Chelminiak said, “It is another example of how the city, our human services providers, our residents, and the business community are stepping up to meet the challenge of homelessness.”