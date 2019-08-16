Asia an attractive market for Washington fruit grower

WENATCHEE, Wash. — CMI Orchards, based in Wenatchee, Wash. will be hosting a booth for the first time at this year’s Asia Fruit Logistica in Hong Kong in September. The company has been attending Asia Fruit Logistica for many years, but its growth— especially in the Asian export market— has prompted the decision to exhibit.

Rochelle Bohm of CMI Orchards said that while the current tariff situation between China and the United States is creating some uncertainty, she believes it opens opportunities with other markets in the regions.

“Strong economic growth paired with an increasing demand for high-value, premium quality produce aligns well with what we do. The current tariff situation with China means we could have a lot of fruit available for other countries to access, as fruit is typically shipped into China, and we’re eager to increase current partnerships with other Asian countries and pursue new avenues for export markets.”

“American Dream” program highlighted

Last year, CMI Orchards introduced its ‘American Dream’ program to retailers. The patriotic display began with apple boxes and was subsequently introduced to the cherry program this summer. The company plans to highlight the program at the show, citing excellent feedback both domestically and overseas.