Alysa Liu makes history

Alysa Liu, a 14-year-old who in January became the youngest U.S. women’s figure skating champion, landed a quadruple lutz on Aug. 24. The quadruple lutz is widely considered to be the hardest jump in figure skating.

Liu landed the jump—something no other U.S. woman has done in competition—at the

Aurora Games in Albany, N.Y. It does not count officially, since it’s not a sanctioned competition.

Liu will not meet the age minimum for senior international competitions until the 2022 Olympic season. But she can continue to compete at senior nationals.