More than 120 people gathered at Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center on Aug. 11 for the Ethnic Heritage Council (EHC)’s Fifth Annual Ethnic Potluck Picnic.

There was folk dancing led by Northwest Folk Dancers, Inc. and world folk music performed by The Lonely Coast. Fifteen exhibitors sold ethnic items or told their stories through their displays. Prizes for ethnic-themed games and best food presentations kept excitement and laughter going all afternoon.