Sy Pharmacy opens

Sy Pharmacy and Wellness held its grand opening celebration on June 29, with appearances from state Sen. Bob Hasegawa, state Rep. Sharon Tomiko Santos, Seattle Department of Neighborhoods Director Andres Mantilla, former Chief Community Engagement Officer of Providence Health & Services Dan Dixon, Ethnic Chamber President Martha Lee, and Chinese Chamber President Dennis Su.

Founder Phuong Sy has been a pharmacist for a local retail pharmacy for almost 10 years.

“Through the years of serving my community members, I realized the community could be better served in many ways. As a result, I decided to open Sy Pharmacy and Wellness to provide more unique personalized services to the community, than is found in a traditional retail pharmacy in Rainier Valley,” Sy said.